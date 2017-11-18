Robeson County 14-month-old girl has died after suspected child abuse

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 14-month-old female died Saturday night after being on life support at Duke University Hospital, according to Robeson County Sheriff Sealy. Police received a call from the hospital who suspected child abuse.

Sheriff Sealy told WMBF News he received a call around 10:00 Saturday night telling him the baby girl had died from her injuries.

The child was brought to the hospital on Friday and had severe bruises throughout her body. Sealy says they do have a person of interest in the case, but that person’s identity has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. He added investigators are speaking with the child's family and witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

The child is from the Rennert Area of Robeson County. Check back here for more information on this developing story as if becomes available.

