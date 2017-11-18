Five nabbed for solicitation of prostitution in Florence County Friday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Five men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution in Florence County Friday night, according to online jail records.

Deangelo Anton Williams, of Darlington

Julius Levern Frierson, of Florence

Kendrick Laroy Dixon, of Bishopville

Ryan Scott Yarborough, of Darlington

Samson Ejiofor Nnaji, of Tampa, Florida

All five men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution after midnight Friday night and have since been released.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.