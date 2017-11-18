NBA player Ramon Sessions returns to his hometown of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- NBA Point Guard and former Myrtle Beach High School Basketball star Ramon Sessions was back in his hometown on Saturday.

Session held his 6th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in the Race Path community, where Sessions grew up and where he announced a challenge to the Myrtle Beach Community.

“It's one of those things that nothing tops this, this is my home,” said Sessions.

Over 350 turkeys along with holiday fixings were given away this afternoon.

Sessions is known for his generosity, especially to his hometown.

Ramon is heavily involved with Myrtle Beach High School and the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

His latest initiative is upgrading the locker rooms at Myrtle Beach High School.

“I will start off with the pledge, I pledge $30,000. No money is too big or too small, from a dollar to $30,000,” said Session.

If you would like to donate to Ramon Sessions Community Challenge you have until June 30th, 2018. To donate, call the Myrtle Beach High School athletic department at (843) 448-7149 and mention the Sessions Challenge.

Sessions hopes to have the renovations finished by the start of next basketball season.

