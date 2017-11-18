Three Marlboro County men wanted for attempted murder after Scotland County shooting

Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college. Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter.More >>
On Thursday, the FBI presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director's Certificates “to recognize their excellent performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank"More >>
A Florence County woman is behind bars after driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County around 12:40 a.m. 32-year-old Miranda Sabb was driving a 2008 Saturn eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a 1995 Ford Explorer travelling westbound. The driver of the Ford Explorer was pr...More >>
A 14-month-old female died Saturday night after being on life support at Duke University Hospital, according to Robeson County Sheriff Sealy. Police received a call from the hospital who suspected child abuse.More >>
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A metro Atlanta student was forced to change his shirt during a school field trip. The shirt had the words "Fake News Network" written on it, and the field trip was a tour of CNN. Peachtree Charter Middle School.More >>
The second body found in Macon County woods has been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.More >>
