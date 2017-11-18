Three Marlboro County men wanted for attempted murder after Scotland County shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Three Marlboro County men are wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Scotland County, according to Chief Investigator Captain Haywood.

Shhedrick McLean, 35, Jamal Easterling, 23, and Jacobia Thompson, 23 are wanted for attempted murder / conspiracy to commit murder.

On Thursday morning, a man was shot multiple times at the Gibson Village Apartments in Gibson, NC. The man is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

The three suspects are from the Bennettsville, South Carolina area and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 910-277-4258, Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

