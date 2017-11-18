HCPD: Missing woman safely located - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD: Missing woman safely located

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – UPDATE: Donna Smart has been safely located by the Horry County Police Department.

The Horry County Police Department is searching for Donna Lynn Smart.

Smart was last seen Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m. near Highway 134 wearing light colored clothes possibly sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

She is described as 5’2”, 125 pounds.

If you have any information, please call HCPD at (843)248-1520.

