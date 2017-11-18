Myrtle Beach business license revenue up 13.5 percent from 2016

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to the city’s spokesperson, Myrtle Beach business license revenues are up 13.5% from 2016.

This is the highest year-to-year growth rate in the last 10 years.

Business license revenues totaled $25,121,701 in 2017, compared to $22,133,249 in 2016.

“The healthy growth indicates that the local economy is thriving and that City of Myrtle Beach is a good place to do business,” says Mark Kruea. City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson.

