Purse snatching suspect arrested over three years later

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department for purse snatching over three years after it happened.

According to an incident report, on October 13, 2014, Derek Antonio Bellamy entered an apartment on Spivey Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

The female victim, who said she dated Bellamy previously, stated she was sleeping when she heard Bellamy come in. Bellamy began talking to another female in the apartment.

The victim reportedly gathered her belongings and told Bellamy she would drive him to his mother’s house to drop him off.

After getting into the vehicle, Bellamy stated he needed to go back into the apartment to get something. When the victim told him he did not have anything in the apartment, the report states Bellamy hit the victim with a closed fist numerous times before she was able to escape the vehicle.

Bellamy then took the victim’s purse and ran off. The report states the victim had her cell phone, and wallet in the purse. The wallet contained her license and social security card.

Bellamy was arrested on Friday and has been charged with robbery/purse snatching, and third degree domestic violence. 

    Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college. Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter. 

    On Thursday, the FBI presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director's Certificates "to recognize their excellent performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank"

    A Florence County woman is behind bars after driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County around 12:40 a.m. 32-year-old Miranda Sabb was driving a 2008 Saturn eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a 1995 Ford Explorer travelling westbound. The driver of the Ford Explorer was pr...

