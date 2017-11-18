Purse snatching suspect arrested over three years later

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department for purse snatching over three years after it happened.

According to an incident report, on October 13, 2014, Derek Antonio Bellamy entered an apartment on Spivey Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

The female victim, who said she dated Bellamy previously, stated she was sleeping when she heard Bellamy come in. Bellamy began talking to another female in the apartment.

The victim reportedly gathered her belongings and told Bellamy she would drive him to his mother’s house to drop him off.

After getting into the vehicle, Bellamy stated he needed to go back into the apartment to get something. When the victim told him he did not have anything in the apartment, the report states Bellamy hit the victim with a closed fist numerous times before she was able to escape the vehicle.

Bellamy then took the victim’s purse and ran off. The report states the victim had her cell phone, and wallet in the purse. The wallet contained her license and social security card.

Bellamy was arrested on Friday and has been charged with robbery/purse snatching, and third degree domestic violence.

