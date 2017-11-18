Two North Carolina men identified as victims in overnight accide - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Two North Carolina men identified as victims in overnight accident in Cherry Grove

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook) (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)
(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook) (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. Upon arrival, emergency crews found two people who had been ejected and another person partially pinned under the vehicle.

Both of the patients found ejected were pronounced dead on scene. The other person was freed from under the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital. 

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden has identified the victims as Bradley Sessoms, 44, and Michael Landreth, 30. Both men were from Bladen County, North Carolina.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • SC students seek $55M in damages, say dorms had toxic mold

    SC students seek $55M in damages, say dorms had toxic mold

    Sunday, November 19 2017 3:55 PM EST2017-11-19 20:55:44 GMT
    (Source: Morris College Facebook)(Source: Morris College Facebook)

    Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college. Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter. 

    More >>

    Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college. Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter. 

    More >>

  • FBI recognizes several Conway police officers after CresCom Bank investigation

    FBI recognizes several Conway police officers after CresCom Bank investigation

    Sunday, November 19 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-11-19 19:44:53 GMT
    (Source: Conway Police Department Facebook)(Source: Conway Police Department Facebook)

    On Thursday, the FBI presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director's Certificates “to recognize their excellent performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank"

    More >>

    On Thursday, the FBI presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director's Certificates “to recognize their excellent performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank"

    More >>

  • Florence woman charged with felony DUI resulting in death after causing fatal accident

    Florence woman charged with felony DUI resulting in death after causing fatal accident

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:34 AM EST2017-11-19 16:34:00 GMT
    Miranda Sabb (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Miranda Sabb (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A Florence County woman is behind bars after driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County around 12:40 a.m. 32-year-old Miranda Sabb was driving a 2008 Saturn eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a 1995 Ford Explorer travelling westbound. The driver of the Ford Explorer was pr...

    More >>

    A Florence County woman is behind bars after driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County around 12:40 a.m. 32-year-old Miranda Sabb was driving a 2008 Saturn eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a 1995 Ford Explorer travelling westbound. The driver of the Ford Explorer was pr...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly