Two North Carolina men identified as victims in overnight accident in Cherry Grove

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. Upon arrival, emergency crews found two people who had been ejected and another person partially pinned under the vehicle.

Both of the patients found ejected were pronounced dead on scene. The other person was freed from under the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden has identified the victims as Bradley Sessoms, 44, and Michael Landreth, 30. Both men were from Bladen County, North Carolina.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.

