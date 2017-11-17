Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward.

Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice.

The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville.

“We are hopeful President Trump will follow through with his campaign promise. When he came here at candidate Trump he said we're going to build I-73. We are hoping to use the Trump Instructor Plan to complete it and make I-73 a reality,” said Dean.

I-73 is expected to make transportation faster, help grow tourism and create quicker hurricane evacuations.



While many are excited about the project some environmentalist groups have spoken out about to 2.4 billion dollar project and the possible destruction to wetlands.



Congressman Rice said he is always willing to listen to people’s opinion -- but his focus is on job growth and opportunity.

“I think they want to minimize development, they want to minimize progress, they want to minimize growth, and I have a different objective,” said Congressman Rice.

I-73 is expected to create 29,000 jobs, Brad Dean said once the funding is in place they believe I-73 can be constructed in less than a decade.

