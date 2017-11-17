Angel Tree program returns to Grand Strand, Pee Dee for the holi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Angel Tree program returns to Grand Strand, Pee Dee for the holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News has teamed up with the Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree event, which kicked off Friday.

An Angel Tree is set up right in front of the Belk store inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, and at the Salvation Army store on West Palmetto Street in Florence.

Each one of the cards on the trees represents a child in the area that is in need this Christmas.

It's not hard to get involved; a person literally just walks up to the tree and picks out an angel.

Gifts need to be new and unused, and unwrapped when they’re dropped off.  

Something different this year are cards for teenaged angels specifically.

The traditional program stops at age 12. However, local Salvation Army representatives realized more needed to be done, because up until now, even if these teens were in the same family as the younger angels, they weren't getting gifts through the Angel Tree program.

Those who want to help a teen will want to look for the cards labeled angel teen. They have gift suggestions on them.

Those interested in participating in the Angel Tree program have until Dec. 15 to adopt an angel.

To sign up someone for the Angel Tree program, click here.

