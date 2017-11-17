Area teams still standing in round three of football playoffs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Area teams still standing in round three of football playoffs

Hartsville advances to the Lower State Final next Friday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Round three of the high school football playoffs continue Friday night.

Below is a list of games scheduled to be played.

Lower Richland - 20
Hartsville - 41 Red Foxes advance to Lower State Final


North Myrtle Beach - 17
Berkeley - 34

Dillon - 34 Wildcats advance to Lower State Final
Gilbert - 7

Bamberg Ehrhardt - 15
Carvers Bay - 0

Lamar - 48 Silver Foxes advance to Upper State Final
Williston Elko - 14

Lake View - 32
Baptist Hill - 46

CE Murray - 20
Hemingway - 19

PLAYING SATURDAY
First Baptist
Trinity-Byrnes

Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian

  Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

  Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

  Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

