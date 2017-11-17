Program seeks to teach students the dangers of impaired driving

A simulator used to teach the dangers of impaired driving was brought to Carolina Forest High School on Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A high-tech simulator and video lesson used to teach the dangers of drunk driving was brought to Carolina Forest High School on Friday.

UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour program allows students to experience the potential consequences of impaired driving.

“They told me to send a text while I was driving. It was realistic. I looked at my phone, I crashed in the first five minutes,” Ellen Nardella, a senior at Carolina Forest High, said.

Organizers say nearly a third of all traffic deaths involve alcohol-impaired drivers and that every two minutes, a person is injured in a drunk driving crash.

UNITE brings health and wellness programs like this one to high schools, colleges and communities across the country.

