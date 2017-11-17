Darlington County investigators take out warrants for man accused of killing 18-year-old

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Arrest warrants have been obtained for a Hartsville man who is accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old Monday night in the Lamar area.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Kevin Larry, 24, is accused of shooting Quanzavius Tylik Ceasar inside a home on Boss Man Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Larry is wanted on warrants for murder and possession of a stolen firearm, the release stated. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts should contact DCSO investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

