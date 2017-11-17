Study finds Myrtle Beach deadliest city along U.S. 17

U.S. 17 is ranked as one of the most dangerous highways in America, according to a new study. (Source: Teletrac Navman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new report shows Myrtle Beach is the deadliest city when it comes to fatalities per mile along U.S. 17.

That's according to Teletrac Navman, a GPS company, which looked at data from 2011 to 2015 to come up with the list.

During that time period, 521 people were killed along the highway, which stretches just over 1,200 miles, from Winchester, Va., to Punta Gorda, Fla. That includes 21 fatalities listed for Myrtle Beach.

The top three reasons for those deaths were cars that crashed into each other, pedestrians who were on the highway and cars that overturned.

Teletrac Navman’s study also found the most dangerous date to be on the road is Oct. 22, while the most dangerous time is between 8 and 9 p.m.

According to the study, the most dangerous day is Saturday.

For the state of South Carolina as a whole, Horry County has one of the highest number of traffic fatalities.

According to preliminary figures compiled by the S.C. Department of Public Safety as of Nov. 12, there have been 56 traffic fatalities in Horry County for 2017 so far.

Charleston and Greenville counties ranked higher, with 61 and 57 fatalities, respectively.

Preliminary figures for 2016 stated there were 63 fatalities on Horry County roads, according to the SCDPS.

Actual figures for 2015 stated that 74 people died on Horry County roads that year, while there were 50 in 2014.

