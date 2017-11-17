FIRST ALERT: Updated weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will push through the Carolinas early Sunday, and will bring several rounds of weather changes to the region this weekend.

Tonight will see clear skies and another round of chilly temperatures as readings drop into the lower 40s inland and the middle 40s across the Grand Strand.

Saturday will see a big warm up ahead of the cold front as a breezy southwesterly wind develops. Temperatures by the afternoon will warm into the lower 70s. Clouds will thicken a bit by the afternoon, but no rain is expected on Saturday.

The strong cold front will move into the region early Sunday morning and be accompanied by a brief round of isolated showers early in the day. As the cold front pushes off shore, rain will quickly come to an end by midday. A strong surge of cold air behind the front will cause temperatures to hold steady and even slowly fall through the lower 60s during the day on Sunday.

By Monday morning, temperatures will drop well into the 30s with some areas of frost likely in the Pee Dee.

The outlook for the Thanksgiving holiday looks quiet and cool with daytime temperatures in the 50s on Thanksgiving Day.