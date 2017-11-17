FIRST ALERT: Updated weekend forecast - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Updated weekend forecast

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Weekend forecast Weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will push through the Carolinas early Sunday, and will bring several rounds of weather changes to the region this weekend. 

Tonight will see clear skies and another round of chilly temperatures as readings drop into the lower 40s inland and the middle 40s across the Grand Strand. 

Saturday will see a big warm up ahead of the cold front as a breezy southwesterly wind develops.   Temperatures by the afternoon will warm into the lower 70s.  Clouds will thicken a bit by the afternoon, but no rain is expected on Saturday. 

The strong cold front will move into the region early Sunday morning and be accompanied by a brief round of isolated showers early in the day.  As the cold front pushes off shore, rain will quickly come to an end by midday.  A strong surge of cold air behind the front will cause temperatures to hold steady and even slowly fall through the lower 60s during the day on Sunday. 

By Monday morning, temperatures will drop well into the 30s with some areas of frost likely in the Pee Dee. 

The outlook for the Thanksgiving holiday looks quiet and cool with daytime temperatures in the 50s on Thanksgiving Day. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:57 AM EST2017-11-18 16:57:00 GMT
    MBACC hosted the eventMBACC hosted the event

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

  • Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:29 AM EST2017-11-18 14:29:08 GMT
    (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

  • Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-18 04:09:30 GMT
    Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly