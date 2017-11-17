Florence man wins $100,000 in Powerball - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man wins $100,000 in Powerball

By Nick Doria, Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A winning Powerball ticket has made a Florence man $100,000 richer, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I’m happy,” the lucky winner said. “But all I can think about is that one number.”

If the winner matched one additional number on his ticket, he would have won the over $100 million jackpot.

The man’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white ball numbers, as well as the red Powerball number on the Nov. 15 drawing. His $50,000 win was doubled after he purchased a PowerPlay for $1.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

The store who sold the ticket receives a commission of $1,000. The estimated jackpot for the Nov. 18 Powerball drawing is $119 million.

  Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

  Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

  Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

