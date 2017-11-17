Florence man wins $100,000 in Powerball

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A winning Powerball ticket has made a Florence man $100,000 richer, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I’m happy,” the lucky winner said. “But all I can think about is that one number.”

If the winner matched one additional number on his ticket, he would have won the over $100 million jackpot.

The man’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white ball numbers, as well as the red Powerball number on the Nov. 15 drawing. His $50,000 win was doubled after he purchased a PowerPlay for $1.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

The store who sold the ticket receives a commission of $1,000. The estimated jackpot for the Nov. 18 Powerball drawing is $119 million.

