Little River Elks Lodge to sponsor 'Golf with a Cop' event - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Little River Elks Lodge to sponsor 'Golf with a Cop' event

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Little River Elks Lodge Source: Little River Elks Lodge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Little River Elks Lodge is sponsoring the anti-bullying campaign “Golf with a Cop,” according to a press release. Horry County Police officers, as well as officers with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, will participate in the event.

The event will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Dinosaur Adventure Miniature Golf at 701 Hwy 17 South. Participants are then welcomed to return to the Elks Lodge for lunch. Goodie bags, shirts and other items will be distributed.

For more information call 860-428-0118.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:57 AM EST2017-11-18 16:57:00 GMT
    MBACC hosted the eventMBACC hosted the event

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

  • Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:29 AM EST2017-11-18 14:29:08 GMT
    (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

  • Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-18 04:09:30 GMT
    Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly