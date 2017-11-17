Little River Elks Lodge to sponsor 'Golf with a Cop' event

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Little River Elks Lodge is sponsoring the anti-bullying campaign “Golf with a Cop,” according to a press release. Horry County Police officers, as well as officers with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, will participate in the event.

The event will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Dinosaur Adventure Miniature Golf at 701 Hwy 17 South. Participants are then welcomed to return to the Elks Lodge for lunch. Goodie bags, shirts and other items will be distributed.

For more information call 860-428-0118.

