Angel Tree 2017: Adopt an Angel this holiday season

WMBF News is again partnering with the Salvation Army to help deliver Christmas gifts to children in need this holiday season through the Angel Tree program.

There are a few ways you can help:

1) Adopt an angel. Fill out the form on our Angel Tree page or visit any physical Angel Tree location (see the map here) to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree. If you fill out the form, instructions will be emailed back to you on how to fulfill the adoption.

2) Adopt an Angel Teen. The Angel Tree program stops at age 12 but there are still teenagers in need. You can donate online here to Teen Angels.

3) Donate online. Visit OnlineRedKettle.org to donate online to the Angel Tree program, volunteer, or host a drive.

Thank you in advance for making this a happy holiday for many needy children