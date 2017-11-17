Marion city officials granted bond after indictments for alleged - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Marion city officials granted bond after indictments for allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion city administrator and fire chief who were indicted earlier this week on allegations that they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos were granted bond Friday morning at an arraignment hearing.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, city administrator and building inspector Alan Thomas Ammons and fire chief  Ralph Walton Cooper III were each indicted on charges of misconduct in office, conspiracy to violate the Pollution Control Act and violation of the Pollution Control Act.

Ammons and Cooper were arraigned Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Marion County, and were both granted $10,000 personal recognizance bonds. PR bond essentially means they do not have to pay that amount, unless they get into trouble with the law.

The indictments allege the two "did willfully and unlawfully commit misconduct" while in public office "by acts and omissions of malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance" by allowing people into the fire department building despite reportedly knowing  the building contained asbestos.

This allegedly happened between Feb. 1 and May 1 of this year, the indictments state.

Both are also accused of allowing asbestos waste to be "discharged into the environment."

Reporter Patrick Lloyd will have more on this developing story beginning at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.

Related story: 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:57 AM EST2017-11-18 16:57:00 GMT
    MBACC hosted the eventMBACC hosted the event

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

  • Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:29 AM EST2017-11-18 14:29:08 GMT
    (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

  • Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-18 04:09:30 GMT
    Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly