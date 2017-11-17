Marion city officials granted bond after indictments for allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion city administrator and fire chief who were indicted earlier this week on allegations that they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos were granted bond Friday morning at an arraignment hearing.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, city administrator and building inspector Alan Thomas Ammons and fire chief Ralph Walton Cooper III were each indicted on charges of misconduct in office, conspiracy to violate the Pollution Control Act and violation of the Pollution Control Act.

Ammons and Cooper were arraigned Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Marion County, and were both granted $10,000 personal recognizance bonds. PR bond essentially means they do not have to pay that amount, unless they get into trouble with the law.

The indictments allege the two "did willfully and unlawfully commit misconduct" while in public office "by acts and omissions of malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance" by allowing people into the fire department building despite reportedly knowing the building contained asbestos.

This allegedly happened between Feb. 1 and May 1 of this year, the indictments state.

Both are also accused of allowing asbestos waste to be "discharged into the environment."

