Marion city officials granted bond after indictments for allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville.More >>
After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville.More >>
Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side.More >>
Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side.More >>
The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.More >>
The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.More >>
A high-tech simulator and video lesson used to teach the dangers of drunk driving was brought to Carolina Forest High School on Friday.More >>
A high-tech simulator and video lesson used to teach the dangers of drunk driving was brought to Carolina Forest High School on Friday.More >>
Fans in the Grand Strand for the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament are filling up the HTC Center at Coastal Carolina University.More >>
Fans in the Grand Strand for the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament are filling up the HTC Center at Coastal Carolina University.More >>
Young co-founded the rock back with his brother in 1973. He stopped performing with AC/DC in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.More >>
Young co-founded the rock back with his brother in 1973. He stopped performing with AC/DC in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.More >>
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>