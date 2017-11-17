Police arrest woman accused of robbing three stores in Lumberton

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton Police have arrested the 18-year-old woman who allegedly robbed two Family Dollar Stores and a Dollar General in Lumberton earlier this month.

Tyra Watson was arrested on Thursday and is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, according to a Lumberton Police news release. Her bond was set at $300,000 and she is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Police say Watson robbed the Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave on Nov. 2 at 6:52 p.m. She then proceeded to rob the Dollar General at 925 Caton Road at 11:46 a.m. on Nov. 4. The Family Dollar, located at 1305 East 5th Street, was also robbed on Nov. 4 at 12:04 p.m.

The felony larceny charge was for an unrelated incident, police say.

