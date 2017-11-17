Police arrest woman accused of robbing three stores in Lumberton - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police arrest woman accused of robbing three stores in Lumberton

Tyra Watson (Source: Lumberton PD) Tyra Watson (Source: Lumberton PD)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton Police have arrested the 18-year-old woman who allegedly robbed two Family Dollar Stores and a Dollar General in Lumberton earlier this month.

Tyra Watson was arrested on Thursday and is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, according to a Lumberton Police news release. Her bond was set at $300,000 and she is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Police say Watson robbed the Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave on Nov. 2 at 6:52 p.m. She then proceeded to rob the Dollar General at 925 Caton Road at 11:46 a.m. on Nov. 4. The Family Dollar, located at 1305 East 5th Street, was also robbed on Nov. 4 at 12:04 p.m.

The felony larceny charge was for an unrelated incident, police say.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Plans for funding I-73 still moving forward

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:57 AM EST2017-11-18 16:57:00 GMT
    MBACC hosted the eventMBACC hosted the event

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

    After nearly 35 years, plans to build Interstate 73 are finally moving forward. Friday night, hundreds celebrated in Myrtle Beach including Congressman Tom Rice. The celebration was put on by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Brad Dean discussed the project with President Donald Trump face-to-face back in October when the President made a stop in Greenville. 

    More >>

  • Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Two killed in Cherry Grove accident Friday night

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:29 AM EST2017-11-18 14:29:08 GMT
    (Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)(Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook)

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

    Two people were killed in an overnight accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue. The crash happened just after 11:00 in the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17. A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. 

    More >>

  • Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Angel Tree program will impact one local woman's family

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-18 04:09:30 GMT
    Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)Stephanie Hazelton, with three out of four of her children (Source: WMBF News)

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>

    The Florence Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree at its store on West Palmetto Street Friday evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly