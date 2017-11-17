Horry County Council looking to allocate impact fees towards infrastructure

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Council members are looking into getting the laws for impact fees changed to help fund the need for infrastructure to match the growing development in our area, according to councilman Johnny Vaught.

This has been a challenge Vaught said comes with the constant development and growth of Horry County.

Right now, an impact fee is used to pay for some of the costs that go toward providing services to a development. South Carolina law only allows impact fees to go towards things like capital improvements and Vaught said he’d like to change that.

Vaught used the example of building a fire station for a new development and says a comprehensive plan would have to be put together for capital improvement of a particular area.

“Then project the number of homes that would be going in there and take the total cost of providing the fire station, providing its full-time, manned fire station divide that cost of providing that service by the number of projected homes going in there,” said Vaught.

The way it stands now, those fees would only be able to go toward building that fire station.

"It's a long and involved process and each impact fee that we put on has to have a specific capital improvement plan purpose. It cant just be for supplying roads and changing traffic signals and those kinds of things that are needed as far as infrastructure is concerned,” he said.

So, county leaders are looking to get more bang for their buck when it comes to the impact fee – but it’s easier said than done.

Vaught said Horry County Council members are looking to broaden the law concerning impact fees so they can put more money towards infrastructure.

“For instance, Carolina Forest, nobody ever thought that it was going to go as crazy as it did,” said Vaught referring to development.

Council leaders are working to talk with representatives about getting the law changed.

"Every county is not growing like we are. In fact, we're the fastest-growing county in the country or something like that. So, the other counties aren’t as concerned with this kind of thing. So, they have to get support from the rest of the lawmakers and really push hard to make this kind of thing happen,” he said.

