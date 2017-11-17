Man who crashed head-on into Myrtle Beach police patrol car overdosed before accident, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man who allegedly crashed head-on with a Myrtle Beach Police patrol vehicle carrying two officers last month overdosed and was administered Narcan at the scene of the crash, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety incident report.

Narcan is frequently administered by EMS to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

According to the report, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the intersection of Mr. Joe White Ave and Nance Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 26. Upon arriving on scene, EMS informed troopers that they administered Narcan to the driver, identified as Joshua Adam Gamble, 37 of Opra Hill, Tennessee, because he had overdosed. Gamble and the officers were then transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

Troopers observed skid marks from an SUV showing that the vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck the patrol vehicle head-on. A syringe was found on the driver’s side floor board of the SUV, according to the incident report.

A trooper interviewed the officers involved in the accident at Grand Strand Medical Center. The officer driving the vehicle stated that their patrol car was attempting to make a left turn onto Nance Street when the SUV crossed the centerline and struck the police cruiser. The officers were treated and released, according to Myrtle Beach Police. Gamble was then located and placed under arrest; blood and urine samples from the suspect were also taken.

Gamble was awoken from his “unresponsive state” where he stated his name. After running the suspect’s name, law enforcement learned that he was from Tennessee and was wanted out of Georgia. The report then states Gamble started to wake up and his demeanor “correlated with that of having used drugs.” Nursing staff had to restrain the suspect multiple times after pulling an IV from his hand.

After being released from the hospital, Gamble was transported to the Horry County Detention Center. Gamble was charged with driving under the influence and no South Carolina driver’s license. He was released from the Horry County Detention Center on Nov. 13 on $1,022 bond.

