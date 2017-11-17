Chris Lane scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Country star Chris Lane is scheduled to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to a tweet from CCMF.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion and Brett Eldredge are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.