Darlington County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident following suspected hit and run

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the individual who fired several shots at another person early Friday morning following a suspected hit and run, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe a hit and run occurred in Florence County and the victim followed the suspect into Darlington County. An individual from the suspect’s vehicle fired shots at the victim near Timmonsville Hwy and Hoffmeyer Road, the press release states. No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on the incident, you are encouraged to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

