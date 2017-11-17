Darlington County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident following suspected hit and run

A winning Powerball ticket has made a Florence man $100,000 richer, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m happy,” the lucky winner said. “But all I can think about this that one number.”More >>
The Marion fire chief and city administrator are scheduled to appear in court for a arraignment hearing Friday morning after a grand jury handed down indictments alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.More >>
Horry County Council members are looking into getting the laws for impact fees changed to help fund the need for infrastructure to match the growing development in our area, according to councilman Johnny Vaught. This has been a challenge Vaught said comes with the constant development and growth of Horry County.More >>
Growing up, Travis Hayward admits he wasn't an active kid. 11 months ago, he started training at Gunny's Boot Camp in Myrtle Beach, and in September, he decided to sign up for NBC's show American Ninja Warrior. He says it all changed when he met his wife.More >>
The Little River Elks Lodge is sponsoring the anti-bullying campaign “Golf with a Cop,” according to a press release. Horry County Police officers, as well as officers with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, will participate in the event.More >>
Dr. Sergio Canavero said the transplant of a healthy body to a human head would take place in China because the U.S. and Europe would not allow it.More >>
The 8-year-old’s four siblings witnessed their sister and mother running into the burning motor home.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
The civil rights leader said that his father also had the disease.More >>
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.More >>
Fingerlings are officially the hottest toy for the 2017 holiday season, but one mother has a warning if you plan to purchase your gifts online.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield has been given a $275,000 bond.More >>
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >>
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.More >>
