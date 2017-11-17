Darlington County Fire District to host 'boot drive' for needy children

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Fire District is hosting a “boot drive” to raise money for needy children for Christmas, according to a press release.

Members of the fire district will be at the intersection of Center Road and Hwy 151 on Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A second boot drive will be held on Dec.1 at the same time and location.

The Darlington County Fire District has collected money to buy gifts for needy children in Darlington County since 2009. Donations raised have enabled the fire district to buy Christmas gifts for an average of 125 children. Individuals may also mail donations to 137 North Center Road, Hartsville, South Carolina 29550.

Applications for assistance will be accepted through Dec. 8. To apply, a parent or guardian must go to fire district headquarters in person. Children must be under the age of 12 and have not received help in the previous 2 years. The program is not applicable if assistance is being given somewhere else.

