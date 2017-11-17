Shots fired at vehicle following hit and run

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A person involved in a hit and run early Friday morning was shot at multiple times while following the other vehicle involved, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened near Timmonsville Highway and Hoffmeyer Road in the Darlington area, said Lt. Robby Kilgo.

Before the shooting, deputies believe the suspect and the victim were involved in a hit and run in Florence County. The victim was following the suspect’s vehicle into Darlington County when a person inside fired several shots at them, according to deputies.

No one was hurt in the incident.

There is no information available on the suspect at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 387- 4501. You can also place an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by texting tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

