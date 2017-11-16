No injuries reported in house fire in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after crews responded to a fire at a house under construction Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A tweet from HCFR said the fire was reported in the 240 block of Foxpath Loop in the Socastee area.

The fire was reported before 11:30 p.m. Initial crews had it knocked down.

@hcfirerescue on scene at 249 FOXPATH LP with a Working Fire in a House under construction. Initial crews on scene have fire knocked down. No injuries reported. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.