Florence County sheriff undergoing medical treatment in North Carolina

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Residents of Florence County are throwing support behind Sheriff Kenney Boone, who is undergoing medical treatment in North Carolina.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Boone has had some recent health issues that have required treatment.

“Presently, he is in physical therapy and making consistent progress,” the release stated.

Boone has been in regular contact with Chief Deputy Glen Kirby and is aware of the department’s daily operations, according to the FCSO.

“Sheriff Boone is humbled and deeply appreciative for all the love and support shown by his friends, family, and loyal supporters,” the release stated. “Most of all, Sheriff Boone is truly thankful for your continued prayers.”

