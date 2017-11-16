Chants advance in NCAA Tournament

CONWAY – Frantzdy Pierrot teamed up with Martin Melchor to give the Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team an NCAA College Cup first-round victory over the Southern Conference champions Mercer, 1-0, Thursday evening.

The win improves the Chanticleers record to 13-6-1, while the Bears fall to 7-9-6.

CCU's offense applied constant pressure on the Mercer defense in the first half of action out-shooting their opponents 7-4, with a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.

In the 22nd minute, Melchor had control of the ball just outside the box. He lobbed a pass over the Bear defense to Sun Belt Player of the Year, Pierrot, who volleyed a one-timer by the outstretched arms of Mercer goalkeeper Jeremy Booth for the tally and eventual game-winning goal.

Roberto Arteaga had the best chance for Mercer in the second half, when he fired a shot from the left side forcing CCU goalkeeper, Braulio Linares-Ortiz, to dive to his left to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

In the match, Coastal outshot Mercer 13-9 overall, with a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Chanticleers will travel to in-state foe Clemson, Sunday, Nov. 19, for the second round of the 2017 NCAA College Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Clemson, S.C.