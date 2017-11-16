FBI assisting in search for missing 20-year-old Lumberton woman

The FBI is helping Lumberton authorities in the search for a missing woman. (Source: FBI)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The FBI is now helping the Lumberton Police Department search for a missing woman.

Authorities say Abby Patterson was last seen Sept. 5. She left her Lumberton home along East Ninth Street and was seen getting into a brown Buick.

Her family and friends say they haven't heard from her since then.

She's described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing about 140-pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a tattoo on her shoulder.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Charlotte field office at (704) 672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

