McCall Farms start construction on $35 million expansion

FLORENCE COUNTY (WMBF) - Construction is already underway on the new expansion for McCall Farms.

A huge warehouse currently being built is only the beginning of the $35 million expansion taking place at the current facility in Florence County.

According to Florence County leaders, McCall Farms continues to be a major contributor to the area's economic growth since it was founded in Effingham, S.C., in 1838.

“It’s going to continue to grow and continue to employ a bunch of people in our community for better lifestyle and that’s huge. And it’s great to see companies that have been here for a long time expand,” Frank Brand, chairman of Florence County Economic Development, said.

In 2015, McCall Farms' $4 million expansion generated 25 new jobs in Florence County. The latest expansion announced Wednesday will add on 150 new jobs to the current 900 jobs at the Effingham facility.

Woody Swink, McCall Farms co-president, said he’s excited to continue to invest in the community where it all started.

“It’s going to be more jobs for our company and for this area,” Swink said. “It’s going to be more produce that’ll be given to local growers. It’s just going to be a really good impact to Florence County.”

The new construction will house operations for the new food brands McCall Farms acquired.

Swank said the reason McCall Farms continues to invest in Florence County is simply because of the people.

“All of our people are just great, great people and we’re so lucky to have them. It’s just a great place to be dealing with the people that are in this area,” Swank said.

Construction for the new expansion is expected to be complete by early 2019. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the third quarter of 2018. Interested applicants can click here for more information.

