CCU enforcing clear bag policy for Puerto Rico Tip-Off

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - While basketball is the name of the game inside the HTC Center at Coastal Carolina University, it's security that's top of mind across the campus.

Planning for events like the Puerto Rico Tip-Off start far in advance, and hosting the ACC Women's Tournament just last year helped CCU public safety prepare for this tournament, which started Thursday.

This season, CCU is also implementing a clear bag policy, but some fans were not aware.

“It is actually a division-wide thing. If you are going into one of our events - our football, basketball games - you have to take whatever you're taking in a clear bag,” Capt. Thomas Mezzapelle, with CCU public safety, said.

Some fans ended up leaving their belongings outside the area after finding the rule inconvenient. Others, however, feel it is needed in today's world.

There will be eight officers and security guards working the tip-off all weekend long. An outside company is handling traffic and parking.

Mezzapelle said these rules are not meant to be an inconvenience, but as a way to keep everyone safe.

Those who do not have a clear bag can find some available in the CCU bookstore. They are also available at convenience stores throughout the area.

