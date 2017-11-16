Growing passenger numbers at MYR spur airport additions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport announced that last month was the busiest October in the airport's history.

Almost 220,000 people flew in and out of MYR, an almost 76,000 increase since October 2016. Additionally, outbound passengers are growing at a faster rate than inbound visitors. Because of the growth, additions are coming.

"We're working with TSA in trying to add more screening lanes and more staff. That's a function of the federal government, to get that equipment and that staffing, but that's definitely something that's needed at this airport as the passenger traffic continues to grow at these levels," airport spokesperson Kirk Lovell said.

With at least two TSA screening lines being added, more TSA jobs will also open up, he added

Crews are also gearing up to turn a gravel lot into another overflow parking lot for the airport.

"We actually had some weekends in October where we were parking more cars in our parking lots than we were in our peak season of July," Lovell said.

Construction is supposed to begin in winter.

Travelers can also expect two new restaurants at the airport. A Chick-fil-A and Cinnabon will open their doors in the terminals. Lovell said the long food lines haven't gone unnoticed in recent seasons.

There's no expected finish date for the new TSA lines to accommodate growing numbers. Lovell said the TSA additions are on the federal government's watch, not so much MYR's. He also explained it has to do with summer flight schedules, which haven't fully been announced.

The airport just welcomed its one millionth passenger, and more milestones are expected. Lovell attributes its exponential growth to increasing outbound customers and non-stop flights.

Recent announcements of non-stop service to Columbus, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Penn., offer business opportunities for the Grand Strand, Lovell said. He agreed they aren't exactly "paradise" destinations, but they do bring diverse business offerings.

"There's fantastic companies that are based in the Columbus market. There are Fortune 500 companies, The Limited Corporation, for all the retailers are there. Their headquarters are there, lots of Department of Defense contractors are there," Lovell said. "So being able to get to those businesses conveniently is huge for growth and also for existing business."

He said companies look at quality of life, highways and flight service when deciding a move.

