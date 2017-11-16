Two million people expected to travel in the Carolinas for Thanksgiving

Millions of travelers across the Carolinas are expected to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Source: Erin Edwards)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - AAA is reporting a record-breaking 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving holiday, with two million of those travelers coming from the Carolinas.

According to AAA, 90 percent of them will be traveling by car. It will be the busiest travel day since 2005 and motorists are encouraged to heed some tips before setting out on the roads.

"Plan ahead, try to make sure you're getting out the door early in the morning if possible and if you can travel on the holiday, that would be even be better for the traveler,” AAA employee Tamara Johnson said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a lot of drivers will be hitting the interstate, and they’re adding extra officers to area roads, including U.S. 17 and U.S. 501.

According to Google, the Sunday before Thanksgiving is the best time to drive to a destination. Waze is reporting roads will be clear on Thanksgiving Day.

After Thanksgiving, next Sunday will be the worst day to make the trip home, according to Google.

Last year, South Carolina had 1,299 crashes over the holiday, with 92 in Horry County. Officials say they're hoping that number decreases this year.

AAA is also urging Thanksgiving travelers to make sure they are prepared should their car break down. They said now is a good time to check on a spare tire and to make sure there are jumper cables in the vehicle.

