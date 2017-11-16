Gateway Galleria next big project coming to Ocean Boulevard

The future lot along Seventh Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard that will house the Gateway Galleria. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next big project coming to Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is called the Gateway Galleria.

It is a multi-use complex that will sit on Seventh Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board unanimously approved the conceptual plans Miller Design Services presented Thursday afternoon. The project is expected to cost around $15 to $20 million.

“Mr. Miller hit a home run with this today. I was very, very pleased with it," Larry Bragg, Community Appearance Board chairman, said.

The Gateway Galleria is a four-story, roughly 75,000-square-foot building right along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

“I think city council and everyone is trying to get more business down here, you know more lively things to do instead of just old abandoned buildings," said Zach Kirkbride, general manager of the neighboring ART Burger and Sushi. "So anything new, fresh, updated would be great for our community, especially the beach.”

The top three levels are designed for 40-plus visitor accommodation apartments. On the oceanfront side, there are plans to give it a resort feel with pools. The bottom floor will be filled with restaurants, fitness and retail.

“A galleria will only increase our business and make everything so much better here on Ocean Boulevard, more things to attract people to the beach because, right now, it’s kind of hit or miss if people come down here, so anything to attract more people would be great," Kirkbride said. "A galleria where people can shop, get lunch, enjoy the beach would be perfect for us."

The lot has been vacant and cleared, and Bragg said he hopes the third time is a charm. Previously, the site was home to the Chesterfield Inn and a miniature golf course, he added.

The Gateway Galleria design has been in the works over the past year. Once the developer receives approval, it will work on getting retailers and potential buyers.

"We’ve seen a lot of new development in the last 18 to 24 months and a lot of it is still going on, so this will help accentuate the great, positive things,” Bragg said.

No vote was taken Thursday and a final vote to move forward could happen at the next meeting on Dec. 7. The Community Appearance Board said construction could happen the very next day if building permits are in line.

