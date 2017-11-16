Restaurant Scorecard: Spoiled milk, bugs at one restaurant; per - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Scorecard: Spoiled milk, bugs at one restaurant; perfect scores at others

The El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill was deducted points for a hand sink not being accessible. (Source: DHEC) The El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill was deducted points for a hand sink not being accessible. (Source: DHEC)
Small bugs were observed in the flour at the El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill. (Source: DHEC) Small bugs were observed in the flour at the El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill. (Source: DHEC)
A wooden table beside the cookline at the El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill was not properly constructed or sealed. (Source: DHEC) A wooden table beside the cookline at the El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill was not properly constructed or sealed. (Source: DHEC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Small bugs and spoiled milk were found in one kitchen, and those who like burritos can enjoy a pair of eateries that received perfect scores in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

El Noa Noa Latin Bar and Grill, located at 1500 U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach, starts off this week's scorecard. They received a 78 out of 100 on their recent inspection. 

Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control took off points for a hand sink that was not accessible and for computer cords being stacked in the sink. They also noted spoiled milk in a cooler that was seven days past the expiration date and they observed small bugs in a flour container.  

According to the report, food was also found stored at improper temperatures. There was also expired chicken dated seven days old, pork dated Oct. 21 and an improperly constructed wooden table.

Looking for breakfast? Atlantis Pancake House, at 2305 N. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach, serves up the breakfast norms from pancakes and waffles to omelets. Inspectors gave them a 94 out of 100, deducting points for the lack of a certified food protection manager on site. The report also lists an uncovered drink stored on a prep table, a plate used as a scoop for fries and unclean surfaces of a walk-in cooler ceiling.

Finally, if you're looking for burritos or bowls, the Chipotle at 1500 U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach nabbed a perfect 100 score.

If you’re sticking with the Mexican theme, Burro Loco at 960 Jason Blvd., in Myrtle Beach serves up tacos, burritos, Mexican pizzas and margaritas. They also recently got a perfect 100 score.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

