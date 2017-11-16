FIRST ALERT: Changeable weather on tap for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The trend of cold mornings and comfortably cool afternoon continues through Friday before changeable weather arrives for the weekend.

Tonight will be clear and chilly again with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be sunny with a slight cool down in afternoon temperatures as readings climb into the lower 60s.

A strong cold front will approach the region over the weekend and bring a round of changeable weather.

Saturday will see a big warm up ahead of the cold front. Temperatures by the afternoon will warm into the lower 70s. Clouds will thicken a bit by the afternoon, but no rain is expected on Saturday.

The cold front will move into the region early Sunday morning and be accompanied by a brief round of isolated showers early in the day. As the strong cold front pushes off shore, rain will quickly come to an end by midday. A strong surge of cold air behind the front will cause temperatures to hold steady and even slowly fall through the lower 60s during the day on Sunday.

By Monday morning, temperatures will drop well into the 30s with some areas of frost likely.