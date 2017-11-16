Woman killed after cars crash into fuel pump at Loris store iden - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman killed after cars crash into fuel pump at Loris store identified

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loris. (Source: WMBF) One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loris. (Source: WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and three others were injured after three cars crashed into a fuel pump at a Loris area grocery store, according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick stated 84-year-old Wilhemina Cannon, of Loris, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Tweets from HCFR stated the crash happened in the 220 block of U.S. 701 South. One of the injured people was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

Hendrick said the victim was driving a van that was involved in the multi-car crash in front of Allsbrook Store.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

