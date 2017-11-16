Woman, 84, killed, three others injured after cars crash into fuel pump at Loris store

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loris. (Source: WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and three others were injured after three cars crashed into a fuel pump at a Loris area grocery store, according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Tweets from HCFR stated the crash happened in the 220 block of U.S. 701 South. One of the injured people was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said the victim was an 84-year-old woman who was driving a van that was involved in the multi-car crash in front of Allsbrook Store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Hendrick, the cause of death has not been determined. The identity of the victim is expected to be released Friday.

