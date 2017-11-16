Town officials continue to seek federal funding to rebuild Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Town officials with Surfside Beach continue to seek federal assistance to rebuild Surfside Beach Pier, which was damaged during Hurricane Matthew last year.

Mayor Bob Childs and town administrator Micki Fellner held a teleconference Thursday morning with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Childs said FEMA will take another look at the town's proposal for pier funding.

Town officials said they're asking for enough money for a concrete pier, which will cost about $9 million. FEMA most recently offered about $5.6 million dollars.

Officials with Surfside Beach said they would not be able to make up the rest for a concrete pier, so they are seeking closer to $7 Million from FEMA.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.