Ocean Lakes Campground recognized as the 'Mega Park of the Year'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Ocean Lakes Family Campground was named the top mega park in the country for a sixth time.

According to a press release, the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds presented Ocean Lakes with the Mega Park of the Year award during the association’s annual conference this month in Raleigh, N.C.

The award is given to the campground that consistently delivers exceptional guest experiences as a result of its all-around excellence, the release stated.

“We are so thrilled to again bring the ‘Park of the Year’ award home to Myrtle Beach,” Lance Thompson, general manager and vice president of Ocean Lakes, said. “Our team constantly strives for excellence in every aspect of our operation to ensure that our guests are truly ‘happy campers.’”

The national association selects a top campground for the Park of the Year award in small (0 to 100 sites), medium (101 to 250 sites), large (251 to 499 sites) and mega (500+ sites) divisions, according to the release. Ocean Lakes has 859 campsites.

“Ocean Lakes is well known among campground owners and operators as a top-notch destination that sets the standard for others in the industry,” Paul Bambei, president and CEO of the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, said.

