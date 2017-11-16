Man accused of pouring gasoline on woman, setting her on fire arrested in New York

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man who poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire after the two had an altercation on September 19 has been located and arrested in Yonkers, New York.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, of Longfellow Drive in Florence, charging him with attempted murder. The victim suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body and was transported for treatment.

The FCSO confirmed Nethercutt was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Yonkers without incident with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitives Task Force, as well as multiple agencies in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Nethercutt has waived an extradition hearing and will be brought back to SC to face charges soon, an official confirmed.

