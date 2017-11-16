Moore to speak at faith leaders news conference at 2 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA/WMBF) - U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore will speak at a faith leaders news conference in Birmingham Thursday amid sexual misconduct allegations.

This news conference will be streamed live online and in the WMBF News app. It is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

Faith2Action President Janet Porter and Dr. Steven Hotze, CEO of Restore Our Godly Heritage PAC, will speak at the news conference and present a letter from pro-family leaders showing they stand with Moore, according to a news release.

“We stand with Judge Roy Moore, a man of integrity who has never wavered from his valiant defense of the unborn, the Ten Commandments, and the Constitution. We are confident the voters of Alabama will not be fooled by suspiciously timed accusations without evidence and will reject the politics of personal destruction led by the Washington Post. If the media lynch mob and establishment politicians are allowed to ambush Judge Roy Moore, then they will destroy anyone who gets in their way. We stand with Roy Moore,” the letter states.

