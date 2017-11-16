Lumberton man accused of shooting girlfriend's father during domestic dispute

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man was reportedly shot during a domestic dispute between his daughter and her boyfriend, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute complaint on Shannon Road in Lumberton Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Deputies found the victim shot in the neck area. His injuries are considered be non-life threatening.

The investigation determined that the victim had gone to Shannon Road to assist his daughter in leaving a residence after being assaulted by her boyfriend, the press release states. An altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect; the suspect discharged a firearm and struck the victim in the neck area.

Raylynn Lakota Bell, 22, has been charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon and injury to personal property.

Bell is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center on $50,000 secured bond.

