Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to shooting death of Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen firm in connection to the shooting death of a Lumberton man, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Yhamer Alford, 21, was shot and killed in Lumberton on Nov. 13.

Diante Jamaris Cromartie, 23 of Lumberton, was apprehended Wednesday.

The motive of the shooting is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Cromartie is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond.

