Florence man facing attempted kidnapping charges after asking minors of 'missing dog'

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for attempted kidnapping in connection to two separate reports of a suspicious person asking minors about a missing dog, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Robert Brain Sharp, 30, has been charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping. Police say that on Nov. 7, Sharp allegedly began a conversation with a minor in regards to a missing dog in the 1000 block of Cheraw Drive. Sharp allegedly asked the minor a question of sexual nature and she ran away. The suspect reportedly engaged in the same activity with two minors in the 2700 block of Whitestone Drive on Nov. 13.

People who live on Whitestone Drive are relieved Sharp is behind bars, but they're also concerned something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

“I haven’t had any problems," Freida Jordan said. "I’ve felt safe here. I have an alarm on my house, and it’s not even activated, but I may rethink that one.”

WMBF News spoke with one woman who says she knows Sharp. She says she's not surprised about this situation because she had a bad feeling about him when she met him at her friend's church.

“Certain people give you a feeling, and he gave me that feeling,” Jennifer Filyaw said.

Sharp is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

