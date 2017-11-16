Paper, packing solutions provider announces $410 million dollar investment in Florence County linerboard mill

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – WestRock Company, a paper and packaging solutions provider, has announced a planned investment in Florence County’s kraft linerboard mill, according to a press release.

The $410 million investment includes installing a new kraft linerboard machine, as well as replacing three older paper machines. The new machine is expected to produce 710,000 tons of kraft linerboard ever year. The company also plans to invest approximately $60 million over the next five years to support the new machine and other mill projects, the press release states.

The new linerboard machine will be placed in a building next to the existing complex. Production of the new equipment, as well as the shutdown of the three existing machines are expected to occur in the first half of 2020.

