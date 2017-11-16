Man charged with bank fraud after allegedly scamming banks in South Carolina, North Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for fraud after allegedly cashing multiple checks belonging to a construction company at banks across South Carolina and North Carolina, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department online records.

Christopher Dean Criscoe, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of bank fraud and two counts of forgery less than $10,000.

Police responded to a fraud complaint at the CresCom Bank at 991 38th Ave. North in June 2015. While performing a monthly expense report for the construction company, the bank teller became suspicious after not recognizing Criscoe’s name on checks that were cashed at the bank, as well as other CresCom locations across South Carolina and North Carolina. A bank manager presented a voided check to police in the amount of $938.98 signed by the suspect on the endorsement line, police say.

Surveillance footage from the bank and DMV records verified the suspect’s identity; a warrant for bank fraud was then sought.

Criscoe is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

