Bush twins selected as keynote speakers for 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference in MB

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, daughters of former President George W. Bush, will be the keynote speakers at the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference, according to the Women in Philanthropy and Leadership at CCU Facebook page.

The Women’s Leadership Conference seeks to educate, motivate and challenge women to lead change in their lives, communities and the world.

The former first daughters are authors of “Sisters First: Stories from our Wild and Wonderful Life.”

The 2018 conference will be held Feb. 5-6 at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center; the keynote speakers are scheduled to appear on Feb. 6.

