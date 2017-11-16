Police apprehend man wanted for unlawfully carrying pistol

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for failure to appear for unlawful carrying of a pistol was apprehended Thursday morning, according to Horry County Detention Center online records.

Charles A Lockhart, 62, was wanted by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Lockhart is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.